Title: "CZBG Logistics Inc"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2021
Date Created: 9 March, 2021
CZBG Logistics Inc is an active interstate freight carrier based out of Roselle, Illinois. It has been authorized to move property under MC066359 and USDOT 3080387, and has been active since February 6th, 2018.
The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that contains elements that represent the city of Belgrade, Serbia, and the local football (soccer) club FC Red Star (FK Crvena Zvezda). The Ada Bridge (Most na Adi) is a cable-stayed bridge over the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia which is one of the most recognizable city objects.
The logo is designed for CZBG Logistics Incorporated, Illinois logistics company.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Steve Doig on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/1UQXyYjJ79o