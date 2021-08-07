Logo Design, Branding | Facilita Saber - School Reinforcement

It was amazing to participate in this project, I hope to see it applied soon!

Work done for an entrepreneur who transmits education in a simple and effortless way, showing that learning can be fun too.

The logo was made from pencils that form a hexagon, representing geometry.

The typography was designed with a children's audience in mind, for this reason, it has a "scribbled" style.

The whole design is colorful based in the young audience, giving an air of fun.