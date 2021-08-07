Logo Design, Branding | Facilita Saber - School Reinforcement

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was amazing to participate in this project, I hope to see it applied soon!
Work done for an entrepreneur who transmits education in a simple and effortless way, showing that learning can be fun too.
The logo was made from pencils that form a hexagon, representing geometry.
The typography was designed with a children's audience in mind, for this reason, it has a "scribbled" style.
The whole design is colorful based in the young audience, giving an air of fun.