Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Venkat Karanam

Vaccine booking- App interface design

Venkat Karanam
Venkat Karanam
  • Save
Vaccine booking- App interface design app typography vector ux illustration design animation ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys..!
New to dribbble.
Super excited to share my new mobile interface design.
An app concept where you can find the vaccination center near you and able to book an appointment.
Hope you like it.
Feel free to leave feedback and suggestions and show some love by pressing "L"

--Need your great Support to improve my self
Don't forget to follow @Venkat_25

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Venkat Karanam
Venkat Karanam
Like