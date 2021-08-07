Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rifki Yasir

Weeklous Landing Page

Rifki Yasir
Rifki Yasir
Weeklous Landing Page logo illustration mobile dark website web clothes userexperience ux ui design uidesign design uxui uiux graphic design ui
Hii Dribble!

This is my exploration of the Weeklous landing page
Hope you enjoy it

Don't forget to give me some feedback. And i`ll try my best.
Have a nice day, everyone

Rifki Yasir
Rifki Yasir

