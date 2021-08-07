DoubleDi

CUSTOM CLOTHING // PRINT DESIGN

DoubleDi
DoubleDi
  • Save
CUSTOM CLOTHING // PRINT DESIGN graphic design design illustrator custom clothing print design print clothing
Download color palette

TRIBAL INSPIRED
The spirits of the ancestors gently hug our shoulders, and our bare feet confidently step forward into the future. A bright combination of traditional drawings, primitive simplicity of lines and modern Digital technologies and capabilities.

DoubleDi
DoubleDi

More by DoubleDi

View profile
    • Like