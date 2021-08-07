Rey Allan Orlanes Jr

Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur creature design toad character design pokemon art vector art vector adobe illustrator bulbasaur pokemon drawing fan art illustration
hello 👋 It's been a while since I posted something here, it's been a while since I made art because I've been busy and I just haven't felt like making any for the past months.

Anyway, here's a chonky, toad-y Bulbasaur warm-up drawing I made before working on illustrations for a client. Hope this gets me back up to making more personal art 🌱

