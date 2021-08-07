Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Talha Jubayer

Proffesional Business Card Design

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer
  • Save
Proffesional Business Card Design visiting card design visiting card businesscard branding businesscards businesscardsdesign graphicdesign namecard printing
Download color palette

Hi viewers,
This is my new Professional business card Design.
Features:
+Easy Customizable & Editable File.
+EPS
+CMYK & RGB Colours (300 PPI resolution)
If you need any design please
contact with me: jubayermd617@gmail.com
My behance account: www.behance.net/talha_jubayer
-----------------------------------------------
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design please contact with me.

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer

More by Talha Jubayer

View profile
    • Like