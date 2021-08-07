Flight Experience - Airbus A320 Simulator

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone ! ✈️
I'm glad to share with you a logo that I created for the only Airbus A320 Simulator in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca.
They prepare student pilots for airline interviews and train type-rated pilots for emergency procedures and help improve the flying proficiency.
They provide entertainment for people who want to live the experience of flying in a pilot's cabin, so I tried to confer a minimal, clean, professional feeling.
The Airbus planes have rounded lines so I tried to convey their design from the airplanes in the simulator logo.
I hope you enjoy it !