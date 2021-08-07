Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandi Hidayat

Panem Packaging Design

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat
  • Save
Panem Packaging Design brand identity branding brand design identity logos logo food baking cake pastry bakery wheat bread packaging design packaging mockup cloud mockup
Download color palette

Mockup and packaging design for Panem. Panem is a bakery and pastry shop that specializes on handcrafted goods. Check out the whole project on the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124756621/Panem-Brand-Design

I'm currently open to new project opportunities.

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat

More by Sandi Hidayat

View profile
    • Like