DAY 51

We often wait for a special moment to share it, and so we give up. But, if we just accept it, it will become memorable. It will become special.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator