Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ipanadh

Onboarding Talk Doctor App

ipanadh
ipanadh
  • Save
Onboarding Talk Doctor App uiux mobole design doctor onboarding dribbbble
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!👋

The onboarding design of this doctor's talk application is conceptualized with photography and geometric shapes as accents so that this onboarding design does not look monotonous. Keep the doctor's sense and make the user comfortable with the onboarding feature

Share your thoughts in the comments below😊

Don't forget Press "L" for love.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
ipanadh
ipanadh

More by ipanadh

View profile
    • Like