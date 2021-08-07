Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

Professional Square Letter P Logo

Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
  • Save
Professional Square Letter P Logo powerpoint
Download color palette

Letter P Logo Stylish Logo; Modern, simple and unique lettermark. Conveys sleek, soft, cool, friendly, corporate and professional. Suitable for sports apparel, clothing, wear, commercial logistics, shipping, restaurant, fast food delivery, courier, moving company, travel agency, and staffing. The symbol itself will looks nice as social media avatar and website or mobile icon

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

More by Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

View profile
    • Like