BLOSSOM - PRESTASHOP TEMPLATE

The Blossom theme was designed with a variety of cosmetic and make-up items in mind.Prestashop templates with easy-to-follow installation instructions and a wide range of helpful modules. The color scheme of this theme is unique. This theme has a shopping cart, a fixed menu, a unique description, and a fully responsive design. Product sliders for several types of items, such as feature, bestseller, new, special, and extra, are included in this design. Grid and list views, as well as breadcrumb and navigation options, are included in this theme. Combining numerous transitions and effects produces the best result.
https://www.themeliance.com/prestashop/blossom-beauty-store/