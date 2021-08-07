Susanne

Digital Nomad Rental app

Susanne
Susanne
  • Save
Digital Nomad Rental app rental app traveling product design ux design inspiration digital nomad app travel app mobile app application ui mobile ui mobile design user interface travel trip screen mobile app design app app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi all,

This time i'd like to share my exploration of a home rental app for digital nomads. Making it easy to find and rent new rentals.

What is your opinion?
Don't forget to press (L) if you like it!

-----------------------------------------------------

Do you have a project but no UX/UI designer yet?
💌 Let's Talk: hello@susannesteinbach.com

Susanne
Susanne

More by Susanne

View profile
    • Like