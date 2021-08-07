Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akintunde Brown

Wakaati App

Akintunde Brown
Akintunde Brown
  • Save
Wakaati App wakaati app logo ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello Dribble mates 👋 .

This is preview into a redesign project I’m working on at the moment, and my very first Dribble post!
This shot is the first in my Wakaati Design Series so if you liked it you can show appreciation by hitting that (L) button and follow me for more upcoming Wakaati shots ❤️
---
I'm also open to new exciting projects, feedbacks and making new friends: hello.akinbrown@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Akintunde Brown
Akintunde Brown
Like