Wakaati App

Hello Dribble mates 👋 .
This is preview into a redesign project I’m working on at the moment, and my very first Dribble post!
This shot is the first in my Wakaati Design Series so if you liked it you can show appreciation by hitting that (L) button and follow me for more upcoming Wakaati shots ❤️
---
I'm also open to new exciting projects, feedbacks and making new friends: hello.akinbrown@gmail.com