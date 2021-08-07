Defenseless strength

On August 1, Russia entered into a law on hunting animals listed in the Red Book, "in exceptional cases." Simply put, Russia is legally allowed to kill animals that are on the verge of extinction. Amur tigers, East Siberian leopards, Pallas' cat, polar bears and others ... The law on hunting rare animals was initiated by a member of the United Russia political party, an experienced hunter. Living in Russia and understanding the situation in the country, I understand perfectly well that this law was the first step towards the destruction of the remaining fauna of our country.

1 августа, в России вступил закон об охоте на животных занесенных в Красную Книгу, “в исключительных случаях”. Проще говоря, в России легально разрешили убивать животных, которые находятся на грани исчезновения. Амурские тигры, восточносибирские леопарды, манулы, белые медведи и прочие… Инициатором закона об охоте на редких животных стал депутат политической партии «Единая Россия», охотник со стажем. Живя в России и понимая ситуацию, сложившуюся в стране, я прекрасно понимаю, что этот закон стал первым шагом к уничтожению оставшейся фауны нашей страны.