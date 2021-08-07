we made a coast guard dolphin character with several different poses with a funny look

--

Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works

📩 : izzudinizud21@gmail.com

--

Show your love with press "L" on this shots

Have a nice day! 😊

--

Follow our works here :

https://www.instagram.com/izzudinizud/