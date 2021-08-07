Design Challenge: Onboarding

Here is my first Dribbble shot!

It's an onboarding design for a fashion assistant app that takes care of you from shopping to styling to alterations!

For this design, I spent time debating the location of the "Skip," questioning the importance of the back and next buttons, and styling the buttons.

In your opinion, how important are back and next buttons for onboarding?

Beautiful vector illustrations from DrawKit!

https://www.drawkit.io/product/fashion-illustrations