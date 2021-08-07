Jane Pyeon

Design Challenge: Onboarding

Jane Pyeon
Jane Pyeon
  • Save
Design Challenge: Onboarding adobexd fashion app fashion visual design accessibility user interface app design mobile onboarding product design design ui
Download color palette

Here is my first Dribbble shot!

It's an onboarding design for a fashion assistant app that takes care of you from shopping to styling to alterations!

For this design, I spent time debating the location of the "Skip," questioning the importance of the back and next buttons, and styling the buttons.

In your opinion, how important are back and next buttons for onboarding?

Beautiful vector illustrations from DrawKit!
https://www.drawkit.io/product/fashion-illustrations

Jane Pyeon
Jane Pyeon

More by Jane Pyeon

View profile
    • Like