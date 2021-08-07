Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Digipank

Inventory Management App

Digipank
Digipank
  • Save
Inventory Management App parcel inventory management app inventory ware house app design ux design ui design mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
We can’t spend a week without Dribbble :)

This time we’ve got an app for logistics companies designed to handle inventory management and improve customer service.

The app shows what’s inside the parcel, how many units, how long it’s been in a warehouse, and view recipient/sender contacts.

We appreciate your likes.

Digipank
Digipank

More by Digipank

View profile
    • Like