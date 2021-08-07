Inventory Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys!
We can’t spend a week without Dribbble :)
This time we’ve got an app for logistics companies designed to handle inventory management and improve customer service.
The app shows what’s inside the parcel, how many units, how long it’s been in a warehouse, and view recipient/sender contacts.
