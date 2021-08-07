Photo Editor App

Sergey Bulanov

🖼 On the left you can see the home screen with the user's personal photo gallery and recommendations. There’s a search button and users can search photos by categories. On the right is the editor screen. Here users can crop and rotate pictures.

🍊 For this app we used a minimalistic black-and-white color palette with orange as the accent color. This interface is designed so that users would be focused on the colors of their photos.

🏙 In this app, users can not only edit their pictures but also publish them and look through photos of other users!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
