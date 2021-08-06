Webenar - Online Seminar App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
Finnaly I'm back with a shot after a while. In this moment, I want to share with you my exploration about online seminar app. Inspired from my coursework, and, why don't I make a shot for dribbble that can be my portfolio too.
