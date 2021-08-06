NgeBank | Digital Bank Hero

Hello guys!👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of the digital bank website, what do you think?

Asset image I got from slabdsgn you can get it from Here

Press "L" if you love it.

--------------

Make your project more awesome!

📧 Work With Us: plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance