Shopify Store - Understateman

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Understateman is the platform for the style-conscious man who appreciates high-quality and exclusive fragrances and cosmetics.
My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)
- Product descriptions
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- Social Ads Setup
- Search Engine Optimization
Website:
www.understateman.com
---
Press "L" and "F" to show some love ♥
More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de