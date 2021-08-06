Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shopify Store - Understateman

Understateman is the platform for the style-conscious man who appreciates high-quality and exclusive fragrances and cosmetics.

My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)
- Product descriptions
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- Social Ads Setup
- Search Engine Optimization

Website:
www.understateman.com

---

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
