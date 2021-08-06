Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julio Viejo

Oporto Church, Physical Model

Julio Viejo
Julio Viejo
  • Save
Oporto Church, Physical Model model 3d illustration graphic design design architecture
Download color palette

This was a model for an Oporto Church design. It was planned with different architectural design tools such as AutoCAD and Sketchup. The base is made out of plaster with added acrylic for color, surroundings out of paperboard (out of a topographic map of Oporto) and the Church's central nave out of solid glycerine.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Julio Viejo
Julio Viejo

More by Julio Viejo

View profile
    • Like