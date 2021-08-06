Calendar | DailyUI 038

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! How's your day going? I hope amazing. Today's challenge was to design a calendar. So I did one kind of neumorphic with some elements.
The calendar has two buttons at the top to change the month (looking at it now, maybe I should've add the year in small below the month). Then on the right there's the events of the day selected. Each event has the time and a button for a 'quick action'. It may be to open a map, or to call someone on the phone or face time. And finally at the top there are some buttons that I think might be useful on a calendar like: add event, share event, add person, calendars, map and phone.
What do you think about it? What would you improve? #DailyUI