Calendar | DailyUI 038

Hey! How's your day going? I hope amazing. Today's challenge was to design a calendar. So I did one kind of neumorphic with some elements.

The calendar has two buttons at the top to change the month (looking at it now, maybe I should've add the year in small below the month). Then on the right there's the events of the day selected. Each event has the time and a button for a 'quick action'. It may be to open a map, or to call someone on the phone or face time. And finally at the top there are some buttons that I think might be useful on a calendar like: add event, share event, add person, calendars, map and phone.

What do you think about it? What would you improve? #DailyUI