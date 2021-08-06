André

#DailyUI - Day 22 - Search

André
André
  • Save
#DailyUI - Day 22 - Search search design study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
Download color palette

#DailyUI - Day 22

#DailyUI22

Home Monitoring Dashboard

Design Hint...

Search

Hint: Design something search related. It could be a search bar, an advanced search window, a search function, etc.

André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like