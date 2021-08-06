The Quiet Quest - IOS wellness & gamification app

The Quiet Quest is a wellness & gamification IOS app, aiming to reduce stress and anxiety through game.

Log in, choose your character and customise it with your current mood and goals. Every day you will receive new quests (meditation, breathing exercises, tasks and challenges) and gain experience and unlock rewards and new maps and levels as you progress.

This design was created in two weeks in a team of two UX/UI designers (Camille & I) at the Ironhack bootcamp. We created a dark version, with a dreamy, astral, mysterious theme, using purple tones tinged with the blue of a night sky, and contrasted by the gold of the stars.

For the light version, we chose woody and luminous tones to evoke a forest adventure, closer to our first inspiration, RPGs.

Portrait illustrations by Frimages, nature illustrations by Abi Afandi on Freepik and Shuttershock.