A brand operating in the wine industry that wanted to go for a minimalist style, with a more classic-looking font. I wanted to make it a bit more fluid while keeping the idea of wine. The way I did it was to represent the liquid using negative space, adding bubbles to imply the idea of champagne, and I changed the top of the glass to be a bit more fluid to have the logo itself be less rigid.