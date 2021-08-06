Fayyaz B

The Black National Anthem by Beyonce

Fayyaz B
Fayyaz B
  • Save
The Black National Anthem by Beyonce theblacknationalanthem coverart fayyazb digital art juneteenth beyonce blm blacklivesmatter
Download color palette

With all that was going on in the USA I needed to make something very positive for #BlackLivesMatter That’s when I discovered The Black National Anthem which was really positive and moving. It inspired me to create something for #BLM and finding the version by @Beyonce was just icing on the cake.

This is a cover for the video I created:
https://vimeo.com/482151531

Fayyaz B
Fayyaz B

More by Fayyaz B

View profile
    • Like