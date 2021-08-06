Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beacon Speaker Award Teaser

Beacon Speaker Award Teaser packaging design cyclesrender blender b3d 3dfordesigners mograph teaser 3d motion animation
Intro shot from a short teaser I got to experiment with whilst interning for the lovely folks at Outfly..

Check out the full animation here.

(Any feedback on animation and composition massively welcome 🙂👍🏾)

