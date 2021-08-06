Codey Design Inc

Amplify - A FinTech Company

Amplify - A FinTech Company design agency ui ux design websites web design typography branding ux ui design
Some initial explorations in color, typography, and layout for a fintech company focused on spreading financial literacy among young adults.

