Veggy App: Healthy Food on Delivery

Hi folks!
Recently, I tried to create and design an app, I named it Veggy app. Vegan app can order vegetable, fruit, and other healthy food with delivery system.
The background and user flow I have created had written on my medium account:
https://yasminnaff.medium.com/veggy-food-app-a-case-study-1516ef942e0
Lots of fun and feel energized while doing it.
Share your thought here, I'm open to feedbacks^^
React me at:
Instagram: @ini.yaspip
Email: yaspip.design@gmail.com