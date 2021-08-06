Yasmin Nur Afifah

Veggy App: Healthy Food on Delivery

Yasmin Nur Afifah
Yasmin Nur Afifah
  • Save
Veggy App: Healthy Food on Delivery ui ux menu app vegan app vegetable app green ui order app delivery app healthy app ui clean ui booking app ui design design clean design app design
Download color palette

Hi folks!
Recently, I tried to create and design an app, I named it Veggy app. Vegan app can order vegetable, fruit, and other healthy food with delivery system.

The background and user flow I have created had written on my medium account:
https://yasminnaff.medium.com/veggy-food-app-a-case-study-1516ef942e0

Lots of fun and feel energized while doing it.
Share your thought here, I'm open to feedbacks^^
__________________________________________
React me at:
Instagram: @ini.yaspip
Email: yaspip.design@gmail.com

Yasmin Nur Afifah
Yasmin Nur Afifah

More by Yasmin Nur Afifah

View profile
    • Like