Red V. Blue Kentucky State Logo

Red V. Blue Kentucky State Logo independent film amazon espn documentary vector illustration branding logo film college basketball wildcats kentucky cardinals louisville
This logo was created for The Rivalry: Red V. Blue, a film about the Louisville / Kentucky basketball rivalry, and was used as the main visual asset throughout the movie.

