Tanzeel Rahman

Custom 3D Text Typography

Tanzeel Rahman
Tanzeel Rahman
  • Save
Custom 3D Text Typography typography vector logo art illustration minimal image manipulation branding design
Download color palette

⚡ Create Custom 3D Text Typography | Portfolio Class 12 [Urdu / Hindi]

In this video, I will teach you the trick from which you can create a simple 3D text effect. All you need is to follow the same steps. In the future, we will design more Text effect variations using the same trick/shortcut.

Video : https://youtu.be/ZD_l_RAsTlA

Tanzeel Rahman
Tanzeel Rahman

More by Tanzeel Rahman

View profile
    • Like