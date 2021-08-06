Happy International Beer Day Pal

International Beer Day: 6th of AUGUST, 2021

Google said: Beer is one of the oldest drinks the world has ever known. International Beer Day gives fans worldwide just one more excuse to have a round on the first Friday in August. Beer has a reputation as the drink of choice for the ordinary working man or woman. When it’s served up cold and frothy or strong and We celebrate International Beer Day on the first Friday in August every year – August 6, 2021 –, when summer’s end begins to loom large.

( https://lnkd.in/e8qdYA28 )

Again Don't forget Indians love the beer!

#beerindustry #sharetheopportunity #sharepost #beers #picoftheday #designerslife #graphicdesigners #marketing

Share if you like this post, Thanks