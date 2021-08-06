Mike Rosales

Company Hiring Infographic on Canva

Mike Rosales
Mike Rosales
  • Save
Company Hiring Infographic on Canva illustration infographics canva design branding
Download color palette

Are you a business professional looking to find a way to design your company’s next infographic? The Infographic Template is a premium Canva template that lets you create an infographic tailored to your company’s needs in only a few minutes!

Check out on Canva:
https://partner.canva.com/hiring-infographic

Learn to use Canva. It's the perfect graphic design software for anyone just starting out in graphic design.

Sign up for a 45 days trial using our CCC link below
https://partner.canva.com/mrdzyn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Mike Rosales
Mike Rosales

More by Mike Rosales

View profile
    • Like