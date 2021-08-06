Joe Million

Hodges Consulting / Stationary Mockup

Joe Million
Joe Million
  • Save
Hodges Consulting / Stationary Mockup firm consultancy consultant high end luxury creative business card stationary mockup vector illustration logo website brand design branding
Download color palette

A preview of some of the work that I completed last year for Hodges Consulting (www.hodges.je). A specialist consultancy that provides support to UHNW families seeking to secure their wealth and prepare for it's transition to the next generation.

Joe Million
Joe Million

More by Joe Million

View profile
    • Like