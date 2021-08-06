Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irfan Kurniawan

Payment App

Irfan Kurniawan
Irfan Kurniawan
  • Save
Payment App transaction mobile payment user experience user interface ui mobile bangking bangking banking app university hotel pay payment app payment design apple app design app concept application app uiux
Download color palette

Hello folks, allow me to share the results of my exploration of the payment app. I hope you like the results of my exploration and provide input on the results of my exploration. thanks you

Irfan Kurniawan
Irfan Kurniawan

More by Irfan Kurniawan

View profile
    • Like