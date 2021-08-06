🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Humpy is about friendly characters, their relationships, and daily life. They don’t have any strong lines and shapes. Hand-drawn beauty only. Gathering them with Blank Wireframe kit you get a perfect clean design 👌
🧡 Humpy illustrations
🧑💻 Blank Wireframe Kit
As usual, these products are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram
Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations