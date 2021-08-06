Craftwork Studio
Humpy illustrations + Blank Wireframe kit = 🧡

Humpy is about friendly characters, their relationships, and daily life. They don’t have any strong lines and shapes. Hand-drawn beauty only. Gathering them with Blank Wireframe kit you get a perfect clean design 👌

🧡 Humpy illustrations  

🧑‍💻 Blank Wireframe Kit

As usual, these products are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
