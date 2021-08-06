Giada Lotti

Project Italian Tourist portal

Hi! Dribbble's community ❤️ i did this UX/UI project for a Competition for a tourism Portal. I tried to make it new, interactive, interesting and modern where the colors could be reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast. have a nice day ❤️

