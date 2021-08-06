Maxim KICH

iPadOS 15 Native Calculator App - concept

iPadOS 15 Native Calculator App - concept
I think the great story of this useful tool should begin on iPadOS 15. I really miss native app and I think split screen view will be helpful for me. I think I should create such concept 🤔

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
