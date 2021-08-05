Shiho Byrd

Daily UI #004 - Calculator

Shiho Byrd
Shiho Byrd
  • Save
Daily UI #004 - Calculator calculatordesign calculatorui calculator daily100 daily100challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!

This is my 4th #DailyUI challenge and I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback on my design, thanks 🌼

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

【 Daily UI #004 - Calculator】
Fonts: Lato
Colors: Orange (#FFBD81), Yellow (#FFE380)
Design Tool: Figma

Shiho Byrd
Shiho Byrd

More by Shiho Byrd

View profile
    • Like