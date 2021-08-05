Ameer Bamigbayan

Business Card

Ameer Bamigbayan
Ameer Bamigbayan
  • Save
Business Card vector app logo ui illustration adobexd graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Business Card Design. Made with Adobe Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ameer Bamigbayan
Ameer Bamigbayan

More by Ameer Bamigbayan

View profile
    • Like