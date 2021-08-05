Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bilal Arabi

UX UI Estate APP

Hey Guys!
Here an estates app ux & ui design. The app makes you to find a house, appartement, villa with description and watch or favourite items.
For any collaborate or business message here :
bilalarabi.ca.ma@gmail.com

Bilal Arabi
Bilal Arabi

