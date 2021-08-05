Andrew-David Jahchan

Devlogs Club Logo design logotype branding simplistic brand sticker logo
Designed a simple, playful brand for an upcoming content creator co-operative that focuses on game development content! – https://devlogs.club

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
