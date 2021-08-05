Alexandra Scandolo

SANA | Branding design for an online community

SANA is an online platform to share meaningful content on fashion and the complexities of sustainability. The logo was developed through iterations to capture the pillars of mindfulness and curiosity—finding calm and staying on the sunny side when approaching serious conversations about the future.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
