The Around mobile app design

Hey all,
Preparing for a trip is one of the most challenging and time-consuming issues. After all, as you know, 80% of a successful trip is thoughtful planning.
Now imagine an application that closes the headache - “where to go?“. You teg in its location and add all the places and sights around you to your favorites. What if you are already there but not prepared? It doesn’t matter, find different places to visit just by your point on the map, and the application will show you all possible options - from monuments and museums to Instagram places worth visiting.
You will not see or try a more convenient and straightforward application—the best UX experience, beautiful interface, and tons of benefits here and now.

Design — Figma

