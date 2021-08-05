Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thiago Lucas

Norte Clínica - website

Thiago Lucas
Thiago Lucas
  • Save
Norte Clínica - website clinic health mobile layout design website web ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribblers!
This project was made for a newly opened health clinic, the structure of the website was designed to promote the new brand and also the credibility, advantages and location of the establishment.

User experience first!

Design - Adobe XD

Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Thiago Lucas
Thiago Lucas

More by Thiago Lucas

View profile
    • Like