Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 2)

Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 2) adobe illustrator illustration plyers paint can vice lumber wood spade shovel pencil paint brush paint mural power tools tools
Detail of a mural concept for Dunn Lumber's Bellevue storefront

Rebound of
Dunn Lumber Storefront Mural
By Matt Naylor
