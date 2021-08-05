Pato Molina

John Williams - Salute to the Olympics

John Williams - Salute to the Olympics game olympic 3d john williams 2020 tokyo2020 tokyo after effects graphics motion animation 2d
Role: AE Animation 2D & 3D
Desing: @villavicencioricardo
Direction: @villavicencioricardo
FULL VIDEO ON VIMEO
https://vimeo.com/582143718
https://www.instagram.com/patomolinae/

